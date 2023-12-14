Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Magnum and Higgins crack the case in time?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 18, the pair were hired by a dean at a university to investigate a professor's relationship with a grad student.

Shady P.I. - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 17

As their mission got underway, they tried to confront the elephant in the room.

Meanwhile, TC and Katsumoto took Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Juliet: I guess we're going to have to surveil [Brody] the old-fashioned way.
Thomas: I guess we're going back to college.

Higgins: You're late.
Magnum: No, technically, I was here a little bit early. So I figured I'd do a little recon, scope the place out.
Higgins: Recon looks a lot like recess to me.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 18

