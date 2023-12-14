Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Magnum and Higgins crack the case in time?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 18, the pair were hired by a dean at a university to investigate a professor's relationship with a grad student.

As their mission got underway, they tried to confront the elephant in the room.

Meanwhile, TC and Katsumoto took Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.