Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX

It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX.

It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already well underway.

My hope is that the creatives had a chance to construct a final season from the get-go and that this wasn't a last-minute decision that will lead to an unsatisfying finale.

It's difficult to imagine how the show ends.

I mean, the characters are in a pressure cooker environment.

Every single action leads to enormous consequences, and Mayans M.C. Season 4 started to show that storylines were heading in a very different direction.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 found the iconic club mourning the loss of their brother Coco (played by Richard Cabral).

Coco's journey ended brutally when he was killed off in a shootout.

The season ended with the Santo Padre Charter embracing change as EZ (J.D. Pardo) became the leader, sending things in a shocking direction.

Fans were treated to Mayans vs. SAMCRO last season, so it's hard to imagine what comes next.

"The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under 'E.Z.'s' newly claimed leadership," F.X. said when the show was renewed last year. 

"Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season."

"20th is my home," said Elgin James.

"Dana, Karey and Jane are family who've always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself."

"I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward."

"And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set P.A.s and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen."

"I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of F.X. (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create."

What are your thoughts on the show ending?

Hit the comments.

