NCIS: Michael Weatherly Teases On-Screen "Tiva" Reunion

2023 could be the year of Tiva... if Michael Weatherly gets his wish.

The former NCIS took to social media over the weekend and teased a potential return to the CBS procedural drama.

If you watch NCIS online, you know Tiva (Tony and Ziva) were a big part of the earlier success of the series.

It all played out in response to a fan who said, "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment."

That message of support led to Michael writing the following:

Stay tuned... for this might be an interesting year for such "moments"!

Weatherly exited NCIS at the close of NCIS Season 13 back in 2016.

At the time, Tony learned that Ziva had died in an attack but that she had given birth several years before to their daughter Tali.

Tony's final arc involved him leaving the team to look after his daughter.

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

From then on, fans had theories that Ziva had survived and that Tony had reunited with her off-screen.

The series later revealed that Ziva had survived when she returned to surprise Gibbs in the dead of night.

It kicked off an exciting storyline that delivered a lot of closure for long-term fans.

However, Tony was nowhere to be seen, likely due to Weatherly's series regular status on Bull.

With that show wrapping its six-year-run earlier this year, it likely opened Weatherly's schedule to the point that he could return.

NCIS has experienced some significant changes over the last few years, including the exits of Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette.

The series is in a different stage as it embraces crossovers, but with the promotional opportunity of a Tiva reunion, it would make sense to bring the pair back if Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are back.

It's also unclear whether the NCIS franchise will remain intact on CBS into next season.

We have a three-show crossover to look forward to on January 9.

What are your thoughts on a potential Tiva reunion?

Do you think it would be satisfying, or do you think too much time has passed?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.