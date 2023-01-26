Party Down: Starz Drops Trailer For Revival

Party Down will be back in session on Starz next month.

Thankfully, we have our biggest glimpse at the third season to date with a new trailer.

The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ the same day at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

True to the series' tradition, the all-new season will feature a slew of can't miss guest star appearances.

Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Ki Hong Lee (Dave), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws), and Calum Worthy (The Act) are locked in as guest stars.

"Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, Severance, Parks and Recreation)," the logline reads.

"After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles."

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North).

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty).

James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) recurs as a guest star.

Talk about a stellar cast!

Check out the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.