Scream VI Trailer: Ghostface Transforms as Old Faces Return in New York-Set Sequel

at .  Updated at .

Ghostface is back and deadlier than ever in the new trailer for Scream VI.

As previously reported, the latest chapter in the slasher franchise will shift the action to New York City.

Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) have all left the drama of Woodsboro behind.

Ghostface Returns and the Survivors Have a Plan - Scream

Unfortunately for them, someone else has stepped behind the Ghostface mask to kill again, and it looks like the one legacy character signed up to appear could be in danger.

That's right, folks, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is in danger.

Scream VI Key Art 2

One scene in the latest trailer showcases her picking up the phone, only for Ghostface to bust through a wall, setting the stage for what should be a chase scene.

Scream 5 was a stellar revamp that tipped the hat to the legacy characters while ushering in a new franchise era.

But there were no high-stakes chase scenes, leaving fans yearning for the good old days.

Unfortunately, Neve Campbell will not be a part of this new movie, with the star revealing last year she was given an offer that didn't compel her to return.

Scream VI Poster

Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, while the rest of the new cast includes Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said in June.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you."

Neve Campbell Attends TIFF

Check out the trailer below.

It looks great, right?

Shifting the action to New York City will surely refresh the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Scream VI hits cinemas on March 10, 2023.

19 Underappreciated Leading Ladies
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Scream Quotes

Aww, you wanna come in the hot tub with me. Don't you, Sage? You can't go in the hot tub. That would be gross.

Nina

It's the time honored enforcement of the food chain. The weak are outed and then eaten.

Nina

Scream

Scream Photos

Ghostface Returns and the Survivors Have a Plan - Scream
Slasher - Scream Season 1 Episode 10
Beth Hates Detention - Scream
Kym Hits Back - Scream
Manny Wants Clues - Scream
Amir is Annoyed - Scream

Scream Videos

Scream Returns in July on a New Network - Watch Trailer
Scream Returns in July on a New Network - Watch Trailer
Scream Season 2 Episode 3 Preview
Scream Season 2 Episode 3 Preview
Scream This Season Trailer
Scream This Season Trailer
  1. Scream
  2. Scream VI Trailer: Ghostface Transforms as Old Faces Return in New York-Set Sequel