Scream VI Trailer: Ghostface Transforms as Old Faces Return in New York-Set Sequel

Ghostface is back and deadlier than ever in the new trailer for Scream VI.

As previously reported, the latest chapter in the slasher franchise will shift the action to New York City.

Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) have all left the drama of Woodsboro behind.

Unfortunately for them, someone else has stepped behind the Ghostface mask to kill again, and it looks like the one legacy character signed up to appear could be in danger.

That's right, folks, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is in danger.

One scene in the latest trailer showcases her picking up the phone, only for Ghostface to bust through a wall, setting the stage for what should be a chase scene.

Scream 5 was a stellar revamp that tipped the hat to the legacy characters while ushering in a new franchise era.

But there were no high-stakes chase scenes, leaving fans yearning for the good old days.

Unfortunately, Neve Campbell will not be a part of this new movie, with the star revealing last year she was given an offer that didn't compel her to return.

Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, while the rest of the new cast includes Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said in June.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you."

Check out the trailer below.

It looks great, right?

Shifting the action to New York City will surely refresh the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Scream VI hits cinemas on March 10, 2023.

