Succession Season 4: Premiere Date Revealed!

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series Succession debuts Sunday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The award-winning and highly-rated series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer," reads the logline.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete."

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed," the logline concludes.

The Succession Season 4 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, and Justine Lupe.

Also returning are Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Also returning is Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Joining the cast for Succession Season 4 us Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Succession has been a resounding success for HBO, garnering 48 Emmy® nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons.

Succession Season 3, which premiered in October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.