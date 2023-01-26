The Recruit Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Noah Centineo will continue to be The Recruit.

Netflix announced today it has renewed the drama series for a second season.

Netflix also confirmed that The Recruit Season 2 pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered.

The series hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley, and Hypnotic, starring Noah Centineo.

Creator, EP, and Showrunner Alexi Hawley reacted to the renewal in an interview with Tudum.

“I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit."

"Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two.”

Centineo added the following in a statement to Tudum.

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season."

"I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

Hawley will return as Showrunner with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis.

Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also return as Executive Producers.

The Recruit debuted on December 16, 2022, and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The series centers around Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The series also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

News of a renewal comes just over a month on from its series debut, which is typical for Netflix.

The show performed decently, so we're happy to get some more episodes.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.