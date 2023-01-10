The Walking Dead: Maggie/Negan, Daryl Dixon, and Rick/Michonne Spinoffs Delayed at AMC

AMC is switching things up for the next phase of The Walking Dead universe.

The cabler shared some details about the premieres of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has been shifted from its planned April premiere to sometime in June.

The first half of Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season will premiere on May 14, so the most likely date in June would be the 25th, assuming the cabler doesn't move FTWD back an hour to air the two shows together.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon with Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was initially earmarked for the summer, but the show has now been shifted to later in the year

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, and Adam Nagaitisand is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

Finally, the Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-led series has been pushed from its planned fall debut to 2024.

Lincoln and Gurira reunite for a new spinoff series that will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne characters.

This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance.

By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were.

Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?

Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Scott Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.

As for Tales of The Walking Dead, an AMC rep tells TV Fanatic that a decision has not been made about a second season.

