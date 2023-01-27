T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Out at GMA3

It's the end of the line for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on ABC's GMA3.

TMZ reported Friday morning that the co-hosts will not return to their jobs after being taken off the air after their affair went public at the end of 2022.

The outlet states that attempts at mediation between the pair and ABC execs did not pan out, with both Amy and T.J. being accused of various forms of misconduct.

One such accusation is that Amy reportedly had liquor in her dressing room, which is said to be a policy violation.

However, TMZ states that a source said some of the bottles were sent by ABC News execs.

Another allegation involved Amy reportedly showing up for work drunk a year ago after attending the College Football National Championship game.

However, a source calls the allegation "insane," adding that the host was tired following the event.

Amy and T.J.'s relationship has been the topic of many conversations in recent months.

According to the bombshell report, they waited too long to disclose it to ABC execs, and some of their behavior on set was "uncomfortable" for some of the staff.

Page Six revealed Friday that exit packages with the two stars are in the works.

"They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion," a source said about their departures.

It sounds like their exits are locked in, and their next moves will be determined by whatever ABC offers them.

"Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network," an insider tells Page Six.

Robach and Holmes were suspended from their jobs in December, weeks after their romance became public knowledge.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," ABC News exec Kim Godwin said in an internal memo last month when the duo was suspended.

She added, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

