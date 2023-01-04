TV Ratings: The Rookie Soars; Feds Reaches Series Highs

ABC's revamped Tuesday schedule got off the ground with a winning start.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 drew 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, marking multi-year-highs for the Nathan Fillion-led series in both metrics.

After spending so long in the 10 p.m. hour, the series has benefited from the earlier time slot.

The Rookie: Feds also benefited from being paired with the parent series.

The Niecy Nash-fronted spinoff managed 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- series highs in both measures.

ABC closed out the night with the series debut of Will Trent, which managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The show managed to lead the 10 p.m. hour in the demo.

Over on CBS, FBI picked up some steam with 7.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FBI: International (5.4 million/0.4 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.3 million/0.3 rating) were down vs. their last originals.

The Resident (2.5 million/0.3 rating) inched down a tenth on FOX as the show heads into its two-part season finale.

America's Got Talent All Stars dipped from its Monday debut to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

New Amsterdam was relatively steady, with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

