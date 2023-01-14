Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did Jamie's decision cost him his career?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11, a last-minute decision threatened to derail everything.

Trying to Keep The Team Alive - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Stabler bristled at the arrival of two Miami detectives offering to help with the investigation.

The Task Force learned the limits of the new deputy inspector's influence.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Stabler: Those two yahoos don't have any jurisdiction here, and he's inviting them in. What's his angle?
Bell: He's new here and he wants to do things different.
Stabler: How do you feel about that?
Bell: I feel the clock's ticking and we're running out of time. So let's play nice.

You got us in; now I'll finish the job. Just gotta murder you first.

Stabler

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11

