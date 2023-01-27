Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did Bell go too far?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12, she learned that an untouchable crime boss could be behind her former partner's death.

Confronting a Crime Boss - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12

However, Elliot was worried she would go too far in her attempts to get revenge.

Meanwhile, Elliot was recruited for a secret mission of his own.

What did he have to say to Olivia when they met after their awkward encounter?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Bell: There was an arrest, there was trial, and all these years incarcerated. Montenaro has only said two words: I'm guilty. Why now? Why is he changing his story now?
Stabler: Why not now? He's facing a parole hearing and he's a junkie.
Bell: Ever since this thing began, I have had a feeling that something was wrong, and now I am following my gut.

Bell: I didn't honestly realize how hard this was going to be until I started writing this last night. How long were you and Benson together?
Stabler: 12 years.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12

