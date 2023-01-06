Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 10

What did Benson do to get to safety?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10, the special agent became the target of a ruthless gang leader.

Capt. Duarte stepped in to get some answers and help.

Meanwhile, Fin worked with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog.

Elsewhere, Sgt. Dixon translated when a deaf student was assaulted.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.