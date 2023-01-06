Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 10

What did Benson do to get to safety?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10, the special agent became the target of a ruthless gang leader.

Noah's Christmas Wish - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9

Capt. Duarte stepped in to get some answers and help.

Meanwhile, Fin worked with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog.

Elsewhere, Sgt. Dixon translated when a deaf student was assaulted.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 Quotes

Fin: I heard you blew out one of their kneecaps.
Benson: I didn't want to shoot any of them. They were just kids.
Fin: You have a lot more restraint than I would.
Benson: That was somebody's son.
Fin: Some bullets have a lesson.

It is important for any victim of a violent or senseless act to regain their locus of control. That is my victim statement.

Benson

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 Photos

Fin Goes to the Bronx - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10
Benson is Attacked - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10
Dixon Translates - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10
The Bronx SVU - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10
Clearing the Backlog - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10
