Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 13

How did the story end for everyone?

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13 concluded the five-season NBC drama with some big developments.

Anxious Casey -tall - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13

Max and Wilder faced a dilemma over approvals for a revolutionary cancer drug as Max learned a secret.

Meanwhile, Reynolds went the extra mile to correct a dire medical situation.

Elsewhere, Iggy tried desperately to help a woman in need.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

And from that moment, because of those words, I knew I was going to be a doctor, and, um, I share this with you now, not just so you can imagine me as an adorable little five-year-old, but because I want you to remember when that moment was for you. When you knew this was your calling because this job can wear you down even on the best days, it takes a toll on your heart. If you find yourself in a tough moment feeling like all is lost, feeling what you do doesn't matter, I want you to remember why you became a doctor in the first plate and let that moment be your north star. I never imagined I would be saying goodbye to this hospital to this incredible group of people, but I think I did what I came here to do, which is to make New Amsterdam a place of hope for those who need it most and now the time has come for new challenges.

Adult Max

Doctor: What's your name, son?
Young Max: Maximus Leonard Goodwin.
Doctor: That's a nice name. Think I can call you Max? How can I help?

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13

