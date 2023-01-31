Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Ben bite off more than he could chew?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11, he leaped into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor.

The mission?

Find out which of the five triggered a bomb that killed many people.

Each time the bomb went off, he found himself in the body of another one of them an hour earlier.

However, there was also a bigger villain in the mix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.