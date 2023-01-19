Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did Jackie throw out all of the home videos?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 12, Dan had plenty of thoughts when Jackie couldn't find anything.

Meanwhile, Darlene and Ben got into a fight and ignore Becky's boundaries in the house.

Elsewhere, Harris was asked about her future plans and the family was less than thrilled.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.