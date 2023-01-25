Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Why were criminals hiding at the station?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13, a heat wave left the team scrambling.

But, bad guys were everywhere!

Meanwhile, Officer Chen made an alarming discovery after being called to the scene where a pungent smell wreaked havoc.

Elsewhere, Lucy and Harper schemed to get Time out of his new job and into a more exciting position.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.