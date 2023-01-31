Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Look Out

Most friends have a friendly rivalry. It only becomes dangerous when they want to take over your life.

Will assumed he could solve a simple shooting quickly on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, but a jealous rivalry between old friends made the case more complicated.

Michael and Angie's homicide of a local realtor also turned dark when they realized the realtor's old partner was out for blood. How do old friendships go so wrong?

With everything happening in his life, Will assumed he could quickly solve a simple shooting outside a club. He needed to feel like he was doing something right.

Will: I bet I can solve this tonight.

Cop: How?

Will: Tonight. Easy money.

While Will excels at looking at the evidence, he wasn't as strong at analyzing the relationships initially and the motive.

The GBI assumed that the shooter was after Chris and his infamous jewelry, but they were so wrong. Chris seemed so honest that we would never have expected him to run an insurance fraud.

He put both Pudge and Brooke in harm's way since they would both risk their lives for him. I felt so bad that they thought Pudge shot the gun when he was a victim too.

One is dead, and one is fighting for her life. Even if it wasn't his intention, I thought he should have been charged with something harsher than fraud.

This case was all about payback. Lucas pretended to be helpful, but he really wanted Chris's life.

It's frustrating being the behind-the-scenes guy who never gets any of the glory. Lucas managed everything for Chris and Pudge but never received any of the glory and fame.

Apparently, Brooke also got tired of all the side pieces her husband had and ended up having a fling with Lucas, but she couldn't get a divorce, or she'd be penniless.

Lucas orchestrated the entire thing and put a loaded gun in Pudge's place so he'd shoot Chris, and Pudge would get blamed. Lucas was scum, hurting two of his old friends that way.

I'll never understand if he wanted Brooke so badly. Why didn't they do so? Were money and revenge so important?

We finally met Faith's son Jeremy, and the two of them have a strained relationship.

Part of that probably comes from the fact that Faith bears total financial responsibility for her son, and she was a teen mom, which he threw back in her face.

She seems overprotective, which is difficult for both of them since she doesn't want him to make the same mistakes, and cops are sometimes harder on African-American teens.

However, he may feel smothered and react as he did at the club.

It was a relief to see Michael act much more mellow and ask for help with this homicide. Instead of using intimidation, he actually used his skills to feel out the nerdy tech guy and learn critical Intel.

The realtor may have been shady, but he knew bitcoin and crypto and had an old partner that also felt like he'd been left in the dust.

Like the case, Gregory wanted to take back what he deemed as his own.

These two cases both dealt with claiming an old friend or partner's life and seeing how long they could get away with it. How dangerous was Gregory, and how will that young girl relate to Angie's Vice storyline?

While Ramon Rodriguez and Erika Christensen have lovely chemistry, I need the on-again, off-again dance to stop. It was fun for a few episodes, and now it's tedious.

They're becoming dysfunctional in how they fight and make up. Even Will recognizes the pattern.

He also seems to think he'll never be rid of her, and that's not healthy either.

I know it's part of their history, so if the series is going to stick with it, hopefully, they'll explain more of why Angie is so gunshy of commitment. We haven't seen Will expect her to be perfect.

Angie: No one is perfect enough to live with Will Trent, especially not me.

Will: I have never asked you to be perfect. The real problem is you don’t want me to trust you.

When Will Trent Season 1 first started, the Will and Angie relationship was one of my favorite parts. I still enjoy seeing them, and the series has finally begun fleshing out Will's views on their relationship, but we need more from Angie.

Does Angie only return to Will because he's safe and she has no other options, or does she genuinely love him?

He's only asked that she not run off every time they fight. That seems reasonable, and if they can work on their relationship honestly, they might have something real this time.

Otherwise, it might be time for both of them to assess where they are emotionally and what they want out of a romantic relationship.

Ava Green was a suspect, but an interesting one and Faith was right. She had a crush on Will.

They had chemistry in every scene, especially when she appeared in just a towel to him. Obviously, he was trying not to react since he was still grieving his break-up with Angie.

While dating suspects never works, ask Nick Stokes from CSI. These two could be interesting when Will thinks he's ready to hit the dating pool again.

Her photo experience could always prove helpful in bringing some needed humor to a case.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Are you ready to move on from this Will and Angie drama?

Did you enjoy seeing Faith's son? What do you hope to see next in the trafficking case? Comment below.

