Yellowstone Prequel Spinoff 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid is joining Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe with a role in the 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves.

Quaid is set to play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the new series, Variety reports.

He stars opposite David Oyelowo, who will take on the titular role of Bass Reeves.

"Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded" reads the official description.

There was a lot of confusion about the future of 1883 when it was picked up for a second season, but the first wrapped with most of the characters dead.

Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and Tim McGraw are among its stars.

However, franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan revealed that the show had only been envisioned as a one-season drama from the jump.

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," Sheridan told Deadline in early 2022.

"I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn't… for me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended. I'm going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then." 

1923 followed 1883, picking up with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as a new generation of Duttons.

That show premiered to solid ratings in December and is planned to run 16 episodes.

The mothership series, Yellowstone, is currently on hiatus and is expected to return in the summer with the back half of its fifth season.

The franchise has grown exponentially, and the viewership has also staged an upswing.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Do you think Quaid will be a great addition to the Yellowstone universe?

