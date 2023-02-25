Alert: Missing Persons Unit Sneak Peek: Mike Speaks His Mind

It feels like Alert: Missing Persons Unit just burst onto our screen with abduction cases and mysterious family drama, and now the season finale is upon us!

But fret not; the series is closing the season with a supersized, thrilling finale with twists, turns, action, humor, and shocking moments.

TV Fanatic was fortunate to score an exclusive first look at the finale.

The first half of the finale, Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 9, is titled "Briana," after the latest case the MPU has landed.

In this case, Briana is a bride who goes missing on her wedding day, and as you can probably guess, there's more to the story than meets the eye.

We could have a runaway bride situation, and as the MPU discover more clues, they'll realize that Briana has potentially been living a double life, or more specifically, as the synopsis teases a deceptive one.

It seems like Mike and Kemi are the two who will work closely on the case. It's most likely because we'll have Nikki and Jason mainly preoccupied with Keith sharing his story and what he knows about the kidnappers.

But between more family issues that involve Nikki and Jason and their kids and exclude Mike and a missing person case consisting of a failed wedding, Mike is having a tough time and in his feelings.

In the clip, we see Nikki and Mike conversing about the case, implying that Mike doesn't want Nikki to work on it.

It's interesting how vehemently he feels about that, especially since she is his superior. We know from the synopsis that Mike and Kemi are running this case and taking point on it, which is a switch-up from what we've seen thus far.

From the looks of things, Nikki must've respected Mike's choice until a pivotal moment in the case. We see the two of them standing at a crime scene in the middle of the woods, and the clip opens with Nikki apologizing for being there despite his wishes.

The conversation inevitably veers into why Mike didn't want Nikki there. However, it appears Mike gets to hide behind Kemi and her astute observations.

Mike shares with Nikki what Kemi said. He claims that Kemi believes that he is jealous of Nikki and Jason.

Kemi apparently suggests that blended families are naturally hard on people and that Mike likely feels like the third wheel.

Presumably, with a case that may involve a woman who either played her fiance, never had real feelings for him, or was angling for something else, perhaps Mike didn't want to put Nikki in a position where she would have to face some truths, too.

Based on what we've seen thus far this season, it's not a stretch or a figment of anyone's imagination. Mike has a hard time and often feels like a third wheel in his relationship with Nikki. And Nikki still has strong feelings for Jay.

Mike shares all of this with Nikki, which is refreshing as they communicate their feelings, and Mike doesn't deny that Kemi is onto something with her assessment.

Where things get confusing is while Mike doesn't deny that Kemi is right, he also says that it's not about any of that.

Ultimately, he talks about Nikki and Jason's quest to find Keith's abductor and how no one, even him, should stand in the way.

It's another one of those raw, emotional chats for this pairing amid an investigation, but Nikki and Mike always find a way to express themselves openly and honestly.

Check out the clip below, and sound off with your thoughts.

The two-hour season finale of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airs Monday at 8/7c on FOX. Tune back in for our full review!

