All American Season 5 Episode 10 Review: O.P.P.

Billy taking the GAU job to coach his "sons," Jordan and Spencer, sure seemed like a great idea.

But as All American Season 5 Episode 10 revealed, it may not be the done deal that it at first appeared.

But first, Spencer had to deal with being the next to the last person to know about Billy's plan.

That's because Olivia -- Billy's daughter and Jordan's twin -- was actually the last to know. So both she and Spencer had good reason to be pissed about how this news was kept secret from them.

Olivia picked a less-than-ideal time to inject herself back into Spencer's life because he was tres moody to find out that Billy, Jordan, and even his mother, Grace, had kept it from him. Spencer hates secrets that affect his life.

Understandably, Spencer has been a little oblivious. He had been busy fine-tuning his relationship with Alicia, so he missed some signs.

He did pick up on his housemate Jordan acting squirrelly on All American Season 5 Episode 9. But he chalked it up to Jordan having a secret relationship with Layla. So Spencer gets half-credit for that deduction.

Then A.D. Barnes, incorrectly assuming that the new GAU head coach would have touched base with his star player already, dropped a bomb into Spencer's life.

It was little wonder that he blew up, first at Jordan, then at Billy, even as Billy was doing the right thing by attempting to get his soon-to-be-former senior players ready for a South Crenshaw combine for college coaches. He even snapped at Momma Grace, who offered to hop on a plane to be with him in his time of need.

But he literally hung up on her and figuratively hung up on Alicia, who tried to help him relax. He's a brooder. That had to make her question her decision to re-enter a relationship with Spencer.

Then came Layla's genius idea of a bachelor auction to help pay for the medical bills that Jaymee had racked up while dealing with her lupus.

Let it to Denise to give Asher the necessary perspective that a white man holding an event to sell off his black friends just had poor optics. And auctioneer Denise was just the breath of fresh air needed for such a borderline tacky fundraiser.

It also was the perfect place for Olivia to start her campaign to win back her man. And having Spencer's ex throw around some Baker bucks to outbid Alicia was bound to set Spence's current girlfriend on edge, no matter how much everyone tried to convince her that they were "just helping Jaymee."

Knowing Spencer as she did, Olivia knew exactly what Spencer needed for their date -- a smash room on which to take out his frustrations. She proved she needed it as well.

As annoyed as she was at having been kept out of the loop, Olivia still encouraged Spencer to have an honest talk with Billy, not just vent at him.

But the date didn't make the connection for which Olivia had sought. Instead, Spencer thought they had gotten back into the friend zone.

Olivia disabused him of that notion when Spencer ran into her when he came to talk with Billy. flat out telling him that she wanted to get back together with him. That was the way to go since Spencer doesn't always pick up on subtleties.

Spencer made a solid point in his talk with Billy. As much as Billy wants to be a D-1 coach, anyone could coach at GAU. But Billy Baker is a South Crenshaw god, the only "father" that many of his players would have.

It was like Preach pointed out, people keep forgetting that Billy is from South Crenshaw because he keeps leaving: to college, to the NFL, to Beverly Hills, and now to GAU. You would think Billy would want to call home the school that had named its football field after him.

A good example would be how Billy could help Preach and keep him from doing something stupid, like relapsing into his gang ties.

Billy talked to Preach about how he had messed up with Olivia and urged him to be there for Amina. In addition to that pep talk, you know Billy had some pull in getting Preach a full-time teaching job.

Billy has some serious thinking to do. It might not be too late for Coach Kenny to take over at GAU, after all.

The other dates following the auction were also enjoyable. Denise kept Jordan, the younger version of Billy, for herself at the auction. But after drooling over Jordan working out for a time, Denise was able to help him with his problems. He still almost screwed up the accord that Layla and Clay had reached over Keating Records.

Finally came Asher and J.J., who made a surprise, last-minute bid for Asher at the auction. The two worked out their simmering grievances clashing in sumo suits, and now their relationship appears to be back on solid footing.

Recovering addict Olivia was right to be concerned about J.J., who has been partying way too hard during the offseason.

To follow Billy's nomadic career, watch All American online.

Will Billy decide that Spencer is correct that he can do more good at South Crenshaw, and will he pass on the GAU job?

Do you want Spencer and Olivia to get back together?

Is it time for Jordan and Layla to come out of the closet?

Comment below.

