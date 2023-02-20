American Idol: Kya Monee' Pays Tribute to Willie Spence on Season 21 Premiere

American Idol fan-favorite Kya Monee' returned to the hit ABC reality series on Sunday and paid tribute to her one-time singing partner, Willie Spence.

Spence passed away in October in a car accident at 23 years old.

Monee' auditioned on Sunday's season premiere after returning to the show and revealed to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie that the pair "grew a very, very close friendship" and that she was "trying to cope" with his passing.

"He was actually supposed to be here with me today for my audition," Monee' shared on the show, adding that "it's just very hard to not have that support anymore, but I know that he would want me to be here and keep pushing."

Monee' sang "I'm Here" from "The Color Purple" and revealed that she and Spence picked the song together.

"That's how you sing through crying," Perry shared.

Perry added that while everybody's feeling the loss of Spence, the judges "feel connected together" because Monee' was authentic "just like he was."

Monee' advanced to the next round of the competition.

"Willie, thank you for not letting me give up. This is for you," she said.

Spence was a fan favorite during the 2021 series of the reality series and became the runner-up.

The series also shared a tribute montage to the late singer during the season premiere.

At the end of the episode, a title card with the text "In loving memory of Willie Spence 1999-2022."

American Idol previously shared a statement on Spence's passing via social media.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the statement said.

"He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

May Willie Spence rest in peace.

Watch Kya Monee's emotional tribute below, and catch new episodes of the series on Sundays at 8 p.m., only on ABC.

