Katy Perry Wants to Quit American Idol, Bombshell Report Alleges

Katy Perry's time doling out advice to hopefuls on American Idol could end very soon.

According to The Daily Mail, the "California Girls" singer is considering her options after the public perception of her changed this season.

While nothing has been confirmed, the report states that Perry is not thrilled about her portrayal this season and feels like producers are to blame.

Allegedly, her breaking point was when the show's live audience booed her.

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus," the source dished.

"She feels like her comments could have been removed."

"Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home," the source added.

"She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted."

"She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge," the tipster continued of the wild casting news.

"Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

Perry courted controversy early in March when she was accused of "mom shaming" contestant Sarah Beth Liebe.

When the 25-year-old revealed that she had three kids, Perry made a big song and dance of it and pretended to collapse on the judge's table.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," the "Teenage Dream" singer responded.

While it was clearly a joke, Liebe wasn't impressed with the comments.

"There was a joke that was made that's gotten a lot of attention, and I've gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I'm feeling," Liebe said.

American Idol has been renewed by ABC for the 2023-24 season.

No details about casting for the next season have been revealed, but we should get some clarity in the coming months if auditions get underway.

As always, we'll keep you updated on all the latest TV news.

What are your thoughts on the report?

Do you think Perry will leave the show?

Hit the comments.

