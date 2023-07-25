American Idol Sets Judges and Host for Season 22

at .

American Idol is going into Season 22 in 2024 on ABC with its judging and hosting panel intact.

The reality TV hit revealed unsurprising casting news Tuesday that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest will all return to help "discover America's next singing sensation for season seven on ABC."

Ever since premiering on ABC in 2018, the above four names have been a part of the show.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan attend "American Idol" 20th Anniversary Celebration

Seacrest has been with the show longer, serving as host during the show's FOX run. Next year, he will also take over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune.

American Idol ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49 and its time period for the fourth straight year in the demo.

Katy Perry performs on stage as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship

In addition, the show was ABC's No. 1 program last season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 and was the No. 1 most social reality series across all of television, year to date, with nearly 1 billion social video views.

Auditions are set to kick off Wednesday, August 2, with the return of Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, which discovered last year's winner, Iam Tongi.

"Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition," ABC teases. 

Katy Perry Poses in American Idol Promo Shoot

"Beginning with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre for the first time in IAA history," the press release adds.

Below are the audition dates.

August 2 – First 700 VIP Event

August 4- Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

August 7 – Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia

American Idol Across America 2023

August 9 – Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

August 11 – Open Call: Singer-Songwriters

August 14 – Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

August 16 – Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

August 18 -- Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire

August 21 – Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena

August 23 – Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

August 25 – Open Call: Country & Rock

August 28 – Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin

August 30 – The South: Open Call Pt. 1

September 6 – Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts

September 8 – Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , ,

American Idol Music

  Song Artist
Song People Get Ready Crystal Bowersox
Jessica meuse blue eyed lie Blue Eyed Lie Jessica Meuse iTunes
Cj harris soul shine Soul Shine C.J. Harris iTunes

American Idol

American Idol Photos

American Idol Across America 2023
Kya Monee' Auditions - American Idol
Kya Monee' on Season 21 Premiere - American Idol
Willie Spence - American Idol
Huntergirl With a Guitar - American Idol
Noah Thompson Winning Performance - American Idol

American Idol Videos

Tristan McIntosh Audition - American Idol Season 15
Tristan McIntosh Audition - American Idol Season 15
American Idol Promo: Is That Kanye West?!?
American Idol Promo: Is That Kanye West?!?
Alex Preston - Sweater Weather
Alex Preston - Sweater Weather
  1. American Idol
  2. American Idol Sets Judges and Host for Season 22