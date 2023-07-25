American Idol Sets Judges and Host for Season 22

American Idol is going into Season 22 in 2024 on ABC with its judging and hosting panel intact.

The reality TV hit revealed unsurprising casting news Tuesday that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest will all return to help "discover America's next singing sensation for season seven on ABC."

Ever since premiering on ABC in 2018, the above four names have been a part of the show.

Seacrest has been with the show longer, serving as host during the show's FOX run. Next year, he will also take over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune.

American Idol ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49 and its time period for the fourth straight year in the demo.

In addition, the show was ABC's No. 1 program last season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 and was the No. 1 most social reality series across all of television, year to date, with nearly 1 billion social video views.

Auditions are set to kick off Wednesday, August 2, with the return of Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, which discovered last year's winner, Iam Tongi.

"Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition," ABC teases.

"Beginning with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre for the first time in IAA history," the press release adds.

Below are the audition dates.

August 2 – First 700 VIP Event

August 4- Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

August 7 – Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia

August 9 – Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

August 11 – Open Call: Singer-Songwriters

August 14 – Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

August 16 – Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

August 18 -- Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire

August 21 – Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

August 23 – Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

August 25 – Open Call: Country & Rock

August 28 – Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin

August 30 – The South: Open Call Pt. 1

September 6 – Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts

September 8 – Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul

