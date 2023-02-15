Apple TV+ Drops Star-Studded Trailer for Climate Change Drama Extrapolations

Are you ready for an agenda-pushing series about climate change?

Apple TV+ thinks you are.

The streamer released the trailer for its upcoming limited series, Extrapolation, with a pretty impressive list of talent attached.

The highly anticipated, star-studded drama Extrapolations, from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, An Inconvenient Truth, The Report) will be told over a season of eight interconnected episodes.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, Extrapolations will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal.

Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The series stars (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, and Edward Norton.

Also starring are Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

Quite the cast list, right?

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winner The Morning Show and AFI Award-winning series Pachinko.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals, also set to make their global debut soon on Apple TV+.

They include Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, The Big Door Prize, Schmigadoon! Season 2, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, The Last Thing He Told Me, The Afterparty season two, City on Fire, Swagger Season 2, Ted Lasso Season 3, and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 320 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Although the series looks like it could be quite draining emotionally, it's got an upbeat we-can-do-this-together attitude that's heartwarming.

And, although all signs point to health taking a hit with carcinogens polluting the air, in this future, cancer has been cured, an impressive feat given the alarming scenario the trailer offers.

Can a series of this nature change hearts and minds about the perils of our current way of life?

Watch the trailer below, and mark your calendar to tune in and find out if this is the push the world needs to take the next steps for our global community.

