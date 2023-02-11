Avenue 5 Canceled at HBO

We have some sad -- but expected -- news about HBO's Avenue 5.

According to TV Line, The Hugh Laurie comedy series has been canceled after two seasons on the premium cabler.

"Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement.

"While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together."

The series took us to a not-so-distant future where space tourism is a booming business.

"While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course – turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey," HBO's description for the second and final season reads.

"Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew – including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Suzy Nakamura) – as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers."

"On earth, they're lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream."

The series starred Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips.

Avenue 5's demise was likely due to the long hiatus between seasons due to COVID-19.

By the time the series returned, the cast had been released from their contracts, meaning that a renewal would be complicated by new negotiations.

Laurie has since moved on to Tehran Season 3 on Apple TV+.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you miss the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.