Billions: Damian Lewis Returning for Season 7

Well, this is some good news, Billions fans.

Damian Lewis has closed a deal to return to the Showtime hit for its seventh season.

Lewis confirmed the news during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Bobby's back," Lewis told Colbert.

"Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Lewis will not be around for the entire season, however.

The actor has signed on for six of 12 episodes for Billions Season 7.

It's unclear whether he could make a more significant return in future seasons.

I think we can confidently say that Billions Season 8 is a slam dunk after Showtime announced its intention to nurture the series into a franchise.

Then again, maybe one of those spinoffs will be focused on the iconic Bobby Axelrod.

Lewis previously exited the series at the close of its fifth season following the death of his wife, Helen McCrory.

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien." he wrote on social media at the time.

"A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

At the time of his exit, he didn't rule out a return.

Billions Season 7 has also promoted Toney Goins, who plays Philip in the buzzy drama.

On Billions Season 7, "alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends," Showtime teases.

"And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Showtime revealed earlier this year that it was developing as many as four Billions spinoffs.

Names for two have been revealed as Millions and Trillions.

What are your thoughts on Damian's big return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.