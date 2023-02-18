Blood & Treasure Canceled at Paramount+

There will be no third season of Blood & Treasure.

The treasure-hunting drama has been canceled after two seasons, according to TV Line.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but the writing was on the wall when the show was renewed in 2019 while the first season was airing, and then the show disappeared.

It started its life on CBS, but it was announced in 2022 that the series would return with its long-delayed second season that year.

Given the length of time between seasons, many assumed the show was dead.

Fueling the rumors that the show was dead even more was that the cast moved on to other projects.

Co-creator Matthew Federman wrote the following on Twitter on the day of the Season 2 finale airing.

"I don't know what the future holds but I'm very proud of what we got to do with this show, shooting our little action/adventure on four continents and through a pandemic."

"Thanks to our partners at CBS who trusted us to pull it off and our amazing writers, cast, crew and staff. It was very much the adventure of a lifetime."

"And thanks to everyone who watched and spread the word."

Blood & Treasure is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by her checkered past.

As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a century's old plot of Soviet conquest.

Michael James Shaw, Victoria Diamond, James Callis, Michelle Lee, Mark Gagliardi, and Mark Valley also star.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.