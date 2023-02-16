Bruce Willis: Family Reveal Dementia Diagnosis After Retiring Due to Aphasia

The family of Bruce Willis has issued an update on the star's health, and it's not good news.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a photo of her husband on Instagram alongside a caption revealing that his condition has worsened.

The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," Emma wrote.

"In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," she continued.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," she said.

"We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," Emma concluded.

"It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

News of the Die Hard star's Aphasia diagnosis broke in March 2022 when his family shared a joint statement on social media.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family said.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," the message concluded.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate."

"It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury."

"But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

