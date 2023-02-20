Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 2-20-23: Wait... Could The Women Be Alive?

If you hoped the whole Heaven/Hell story was a dream, you might get your wish. According to a cryptic new spoiler video, for Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-20-23, Kate, Kayla, and Marlena are locked in cryogenic chambers. The transparent pods resemble the one Megan Hathaway held Bo in during Beyond Salem 2. Does this mean she's had them all along, and this afterlife nonsense is a Rolf-induced hallucination? Something like this was bound to happen sooner or later. This is Salem, after all, when people come back from the dead with alarming frequency. There was no way that the three leading ladies would stay permanently deceased. Still, this idea leaves more questions than answers. For one thing, Kate was cremated, so whose ashes are in that urn if she's in a cryogenic chamber? Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery DAYS will probably explain that... or not. Tony's ashes were interred in the urn that Anna carried around for a decade, AND he appeared to Marlena in a previous afterlife sequence. Yet now he's walking around town, reining in Anna and voting on Dimera business, with no explanation that I can recall other than that he was in that warehouse full of resurrected people. If we get any explanation, it will be bizarre, and we'll be expected to go along with it. Whatever it is can't be any worse than this silly afterlife story, so there's that. Why is Megan doing this? We need an evil Dimera to take over Stefano's role, and sadly, André remains dead, only popping up occasionally as an evil spirit in league with the Devil. (Why didn't he take the Devil's throne instead of Doug, who is alive?) Kristen is in jail and so obsessed with Brady she doesn't do much good for the family, EJ is a mixed bag these days, and Tony and Chad refuse to go to the dark side very often. Megan is Stefano's long-lost daughter, so she fits the bill. But it's still unclear why she wants to hold onto the women or her endgame here. Undoubtedly it'll have something to do with bringing Bo back to life, but beyond that, I've got nothing. Please read on to check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers.

John and Steve are skeptical of Orpheus's revelation.

Why wouldn't they be? Orpheus is evil, but he's not stupid; his high intelligence makes him scary!

He doesn't want the guys to kill him, so he'd say or do anything to get out of their clutches.

Would anyone put it past him to make up a story about who stole the orchid? Thankfully, John and Steve have their brains intact during this conversation.

Roman tries to stop Orpheus' murder.

Thanks to a message from beyond (or wherever Kate is), Roman has had a change of heart about this silly plot to kill Orpheus.

He'll get there just in time. Maybe he'll hear the message about the orchid thief and convince the guys to focus on that instead.

Will Orpheus reveal that the women aren't as dead as they thought? That's the only thing that could save his life from these vengeful widowers.

Allie and Chanel share a bittersweet goodbye.

Allie randomly decided to go to New Zealand with Sonny and Will, so it's surprising that she's bothering to say goodbye to anyone instead of running away.

She and Chanel will probably part as friends despite how much they've hurt each other.

Nicole gave Allie that apartment when she moved in with Rafe. Since Nicole's sleeping at the office these days, will she move back in, or will Chanel and Wendy find a way to pay the rent without a third roommate?

Gabi questions Rafe about his feelings for Jada.

Here we go. Nicole and Rafe are getting ready for a partner swap.

EJ and Nicole are probably doomed because they began it while under the influence of Stefan's drugs. Plus, Nicole couldn't keep her eyes off Eric.

Now it's Rafe's turn to fight feelings, this time for Eric's ex.

I'd rather Nicole/Rafe were endgame, but that ship seems to have wrecked.

Brady and Eric put their plan into action.

The set of spoilers around Brady and Eric is intriguing. Usually, spoilers are relatively easy to figure out, but these have me stumped.

Brady is suspicious of Sloan for some reason, he and Eric put a plan into motion, and then Sloan is furious at Eric's betrayal. What on Earth could this be about?

Is Eric testing whether Sloan has feelings for him, or is something more nefarious at play? Either way, this clears the way for an Eric/Nicole reunion, but I still want to know what's going on!

Johnny and Wendy make a curious discovery.

Johnny steps on an empty vial in EJ's room.

Stefan's carelessness might not be the end of this annoying story; spoilers say that Johnny will think EJ is voluntarily getting high.

However, when Johnny confronts his father about this, EJ might put two and two together about his headaches and memory lapses. Will he also realize Nicole was drugged the night she tried to seduce him?

A heavenly advocate puts pressure on Nick.

Hang on tight; we're nearing the end of the silly Heaven storyline.

I have a feeling that something bizarre will happen, such as the Heavens shaking as Nick battles with an angel, only for the women to wake up in the cryogenic chambers.

In the meantime, who is their heavenly advocate? It's not that annoying Angela, is it?

Paulina gets a message from Kate.

The voiceover of this on the spoiler video is strange.

Somehow, Paulina intercepts Kate's message from the beyond for Roman.

Will Paulina realize where the women really are?

