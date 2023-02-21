Don Lemon to Return to CNN, Undergo Training Following Sexist Remarks

at .

Don Lemon courted controversy earlier this month, but CNN seems intent on putting that in the past.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CNN CEO Chris Licht revealed in a memo to staff Monday that the longtime news anchor will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, February 22.

Lemon is set to undergo "formal training."

Don Lemon attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," Licht said in the memo obtained by THR.

"We take this situation very seriously."

Don Lemon attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

"To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday," Licht continued.

Lemon found himself in hot water during last Thursday's (February 15) episode of the series.

Lemon and his co-anchors discussed former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's remarks about how politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test.

Don Lemon attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," Lemon said.

"A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

"If you Google 'when is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s," he said.

Lemon later apologized via Twitter.

Don Lemon attends the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios

"The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted last Thursday.

"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally."

"I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

The longtime co-host was missing from Friday's episode, but reports suggest that plans for him not to be on the episode preceded the incident.

Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala

What are your thoughts on Lemon's return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Don Lemon to Return to CNN, Undergo Training Following Sexist Remarks