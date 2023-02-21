Don Lemon to Return to CNN, Undergo Training Following Sexist Remarks

Don Lemon courted controversy earlier this month, but CNN seems intent on putting that in the past.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CNN CEO Chris Licht revealed in a memo to staff Monday that the longtime news anchor will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, February 22.

Lemon is set to undergo "formal training."

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," Licht said in the memo obtained by THR.

"We take this situation very seriously."

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

"To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday," Licht continued.

Lemon found himself in hot water during last Thursday's (February 15) episode of the series.

Lemon and his co-anchors discussed former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's remarks about how politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test.

"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," Lemon said.

"A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

"If you Google 'when is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s," he said.

Lemon later apologized via Twitter.

"The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted last Thursday.

"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally."

"I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

The longtime co-host was missing from Friday's episode, but reports suggest that plans for him not to be on the episode preceded the incident.

What are your thoughts on Lemon's return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.