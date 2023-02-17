Fantasy Island Exclusive Sneak Peek: Melinda Clarke Guest Stars!

The new Fantasy Island has done an impressive job at capturing the frothy escapist adventure of the original and has proven it has the comedic chops to wring a light-hearted guffaw out of the most world-weary viewer.

But there's also been some dark moments. When Melinda Clarke's Amber brings her family to the Island next week on Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 7, she wishes them into a forced happiness that hides a sinister heart.

Check out this exclusive clip of the family settling into their holiday accommodations!

"Amber's fantasy is to have her actual life be as perfect as her Instagram life.

But when Amber's family transforms into the perfect Insta-versions of themselves, she soon realizes something about all this perfection is very wrong."

Melinda Clarke, best known for powerfully cunning characters like The O.C.'s Julie Cooper and C.S.I.'s Lady Heather, seems sincerely devoted to her family here, eager to see them engaging with each other on their vacation.

In this clip, it appears she's fighting a losing battle as her husband, Dan, is dismissive of her holiday hopes.

It's fun to see yet another Desperate Housewives alum guest star on Fantasy Island. Reggie Austin follows his fellow DH stars, Teri Hatcher and James Denton, who appeared on Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3 as the Paymers.

Amber doesn't get any support from her offspring either.

Her son -- played by Never Have I Ever's Cree Kawa -- is deeply ensconced in his device.

Meanwhile, daughter Riley (Cobra Kai's Selah Austria) is flat-out oppositional.

All in all, this fantasy doesn't seem to be starting out well for Amber.

Is it so wrong to expect a change of scenery to affect a total personality shift in one's dearest loved ones?

It seems the only saving grace is that their family photo turned out so well that "it doesn't even need a filter."

No wonder she brought her family to the Island if she gets more pleasure from a picture of her family than the people themselves.

It's a fact that social media has elevated feelings of dissatisfaction in today's Internet-using population because people only see the positive and fortuitous things others post about.

Is it possible to use social media so much that you create dissatisfaction with your own life when you compare it with your posts?

Will Amber's family lean into her plans to create a connection, or will she have to accept that they'll never be as perfect as her online family appears to be?

Is something inside Amber herself driving her external need for proof of her family's happiness?

Read what you will into what the clip reveals, and be sure to check back here next week for an exclusive interview with Melinda Clarke too!

