Good Wife Spinoff, Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Among CBS Pilot Orders

CBS is looking ahead to the 2023-24 TV season and beyond.

The network has announced details of its development slate for next season, and one of the exciting projects is a third entry in the Good Wife universe.

The potential series would feature Carrie Preston's fan-favorite lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni.

"After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD," reads the official synopsis.

The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King will write the pilot, which will be directed by Robert King.

While Preston first appeared in the role on the original CBS series, she also had a five-episode arc on the recently wrapped spinoff The Good Fight.

When that show ended last year on Paramount+, there were rumblings about another series in the universe.

CBS also picked up a pilot for a new version of Matlock, this time starring Kathy Bates in the titular role.

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," according to the official description.

"The new Matlock is "inspired by the classic television series of the same name."

Meanwhile, CBS also opened writers rooms for two potential series, including Watson, which comes from Elementary EP Craig Sweeney.

The series picks up following the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty.

"Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare genetic disorders, only to uncover a startling secret that puts him in the crosshairs of Moriarty once again," according to the official logline.

Finally, The Pact focuses on three friends who vow to become doctors.

Together, they return to their hometown to open a medical center to serve their community.

The Pact and Watson are eyed for 2024-25.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.