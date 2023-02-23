Hacks Season 3 Production Paused as Jean Smart Recovers From Heart Procedure

Production on HBO Max's Award-winning comedy series, Hacks, has been paused.

Series star Jean Smart revealed she recently underwent a heart procedure.

Smart announced the news on social media.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Hacks went into production on its third season in January and is set to resume next month.

"We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart's heart procedure was successful and she's on the mend," the streamer said in a statement, according to TV Line.

"HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes."

Hacks scored a renewal for Season 3 back in June after the second season soared in viewership.

In fact, Hacks Season 2 Episode 1's viewership was 125% higher than that of Hacks Season 1 Episode 1.

The series won Emmy AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG®, WGA, and GLAAD awards.

The second season explored the evolving dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, gushed about the series' performance last year:

"We congratulate HACKS' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television."

"We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

We wish Smart a speedy recovery.

