Kelsey Grammer Pays Tribute to Cheers Co-star Kirstie Alley: 'She Was So Honest in Her Emotions'

Kelsey Grammer is reflecting on his friendship with Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley.

Alley passed away in December 2022, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Grammer appeared is set to appear on Wednesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show.

People shared a first look at the interview, which features Grammer opening up about his late friend.

"I loved Kirstie," said Grammer in the clip.

"She was always beautiful. She just had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being, and that came through her."

"She knew how to love. She was so honest in her emotions all the time."

Grammer spoke about how Alley was there for him when he got in trouble with the law.

"She showed up," he said.

"She was one of the only ones who really showed up ... to be supportive and that was magnificent."

Grammer said that Alley was "a wonderful person. She always made me laugh. Everything she did made me giggle."

"The first time I went to her house, there were lemurs living on the property, and I thought, only in Kirstie world."

Grammer recalled that he was supposed to meet up with Kirstie at a book signing prior to her death.

"Kirstie was noticeably missing, and about a week later, she was gone," Grammer said.

Ray told Grammer, "I'm just blessed that I even knew her and I'm thrilled that you shared some of those thoughts with us. Thank you, my friend."

News of Allie's death broke on December 5, 2022.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered, reads a statement from her children, True and Lillie Parker.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care."

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time," the statement continues.

Grammer will next be seen in the Frasier revival on Paramount+.

The long-gestating project is filming, and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Grammer said he would have loved it if Alley was a part of the new series.

"I would have loved that," he told the aforementioned outlet.

"She's great."

"I was talking with the writers at one point and we're casting one of the characters who could arguably be similar to Rebecca, and I said, 'Boy, we need to find a girl much like Kirstie, who had a gift like Kirstie," Grammer remembered.

"She was so funny and so wonderful on Cheers. Really great gal."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.