Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About Benson and Stabler's Relationship, and Directing the Latest Episode

Mariska Hargitay dropped a lot of intel about Law & Order: SVU during a Thursday appearance on Today.

The star, who has played Olivia Benson since 1999, opened up about directing Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 15, which sounds like an exciting episode.

"It's a bit of a departure from what we normally do," she said of the episode, which marks her first time directing in three years.

"There are a whole lot of surprises," she promised before adding that she felt "so deeply honored that they trusted me with this material."

The star also delved into the relationship between Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

The pair came this close to kissing during Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 12, and fans took notice.

"All you need to know is that Benson and Stabler love each other deeply… so deep,"

"You know, the show's probably only gonna go another 23 years, so I think we should just wait and see," she laughed.

Hargitay said that the pivotal scene was a long time coming and that she and Meloni wanted to get it right.

"It was such a long time coming; we just wanted to make sure and get it right."

"The good news is, [Meloni and herself] are so comfortable around each other, and so it was effortless and fun, and we trust each other. It was beautiful that way."

The star also addressed the passing of co-star Richard Belzer.

"He was family," she said, "and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust. And he brought so much joy to the set."

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Episode 15, airing tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC, sounds like a compelling hour.

"A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there's more to the case," the logline reads.

"When rumors swirl around the squadroom, Fin presses Velasco for the truth."

