Magnum P.I. Season 5 Spoilers: It's Getting Hot in Here...

Are you ready for Miggy season?!

Magnum P.I. is finally back on the air later this month, and its new home on NBC will usher in some big changes for the former CBS drama.

With Magnum P.I. Season 4 concluding with that steamy hookup, it's time to look at where things back up for the characters.

"Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship," NBC teases of Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1.

With the trailers and promotional photos showcasing the couple together, we're inclined to believe they will remain one for the foreseeable future.

If you watch Magnum P.I. online, you know the road to them getting together has been a slow burn, so it wouldn't be satisfying to tear them apart now.

Given what we've heard from the creatives, it seems they have a long and bright future ahead of them.

But the tricky part will be navigating this new dynamic because their colleagues will pick up on them getting closer.

We are so thankful NBC picked up the show because can you imagine not getting a resolution to the cliffhanger at the end of Magnum P.I. Season 4?

The good news is that Miggy will be working together on Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 2, airing the same night as the premiere.

Yes, NBC is treating us to a whole night of Magnum P.I. to commemorate the big move.

"Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards to solve a murder," the logline for the second episode reads.

Magnum P.I. works best when these two work together, so it's encouraging to hear that the two-hour premiere sounds like it will have a lot of Miggy goodness.

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

NBC says the following about the series...

When Magnum needs back up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors Theodore 'TC' Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

"With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case," NBC teases.

The cast includes Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Check out the teaser below.

