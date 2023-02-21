Mayfair Witches: Madison Wolfe Talks Tessa’s Fate, and Why Rowan Got the Necklace

Mayfair Witches said goodbye to one of its witches on Sunday.

The penultimate episode of the season was a nail-biter as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) enacted a plan to save Tessa (Madison Wolfe) after being kidnapped by a group who were against witches.

Despite some hope that Tessa would escape her predicament, she died in the closing moments after being shot by Keith (Ian Hoch).

In an exclusive interview with TV Fanatic, Madison Wolfe revealed she was shocked while reading the episode.

"We were filming episodes five and six, and I didn't get episode seven until right before we started shooting that episode," Wolfe tells TV Fanatic.

"Honestly, my reaction was similar to so many of our audience members because, as you said, I'm reading it, and I'm like, 'okay, she's good. She made it."'

Despite being sad that Tessa had to die, Madison was excited because she had never died on-screen before.

"I knew I was gonna have fun filming it, so I was okay with it," she said with a laugh.

Tessa's final arc was heartbreaking because we witnessed her growing concerns about violence towards witches throughout the second half of the season.

Madison said that Tessa was driven by her passion for helping her family.

"The main thing is helping her family, standing up for the women in her family, especially her fellow witches, and protecting her family's legacy."

"I think she feels a real responsibility for that," Wolfe adds.

Madison added that Tessa being chosen as the interim designee made her feel like keeping everyone safe was down to her, but the star recognizes that no one else understood her concerns about the violence against witches.

"She feels like she has to do it by herself, and she does," Wolfe says of her decision to get revenge.

Madison credits Tessa for her bravery because she's making these decisions, even though she knows they're dangerous and the stakes are high.

At one point, Tessa uses her powers to glamor Keith and almost gets out of the cage she's being held in, but the plan backfires in the final moments.

I asked Madison whether she felt like Tessa had lost all hope about escaping at that point.

"I do. I think after she attempts to glamor him and her plan almost works, I do think that moment's her last hope."

Ultimately, Rowan shows up to try to help her cousin, but Madison doesn't think Tessa expected that to happen.

In theory, Tessa should have been safe because she was wearing the necklace, and despite her repeated calls for Lasher (Jack Huston), he didn't show up.

"At that point, she's cried out for Lasher, and she's tried to call upon him for help," she said.

Ahead of her death, Tessa gives Rowan back the necklace. I wondered whether Tessa felt it was worthless because Lasher showed no indication that he wanted to save her.

"I think Tessa consciously decides to give Rowan the necklace because, in her heart, she knows that Rowan can harness the power much better than she can."

"I think she knows that Lasher has a real connection to Rowan, and she's hoping that this dying sentiment, giving the necklace back to Rowan, will make her feel like the necklace has always been marked for her."

Madison sees this as Tessa urging Rowan to carry on her legacy and help the family because it's Rowan's family too.

She also believes Tessa thinks Rowan can use the necklace better than Tessa did.

What are your thoughts on Tessa's death, TV Fanatics?

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 concluded Sunday on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.