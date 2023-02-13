Rihanna Performs Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show: Watch the Full Performance

Rihanna returned to the music scene in a big way on Sunday night.

The proven hitmaker performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl 57 and featured some of her biggest hits.

Cramming 17 years' worth of hits into the set must have been tough, and in the end, we were treated to the following songs:

"Bitch Better Have My Money"

"Where Have You Been"

"Only Girl (In the World)"

"We Found Love"

"Rude Boy"

"Work"

"Pour It Up"

"All of the Lights"

"Run This Town"

"Umbrella"

"Diamonds"

That was a lot of songs for a 13-minute set, right?

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate," Rihanna said in an interview ahead of the performance.

"That's what the show's going to be — it's going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way," she said.

"I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down."

Thankfully, the end result was worthwhile.

Rihanna opened up about wanting to impress her nine-month-old baby boy.

"The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," Rihanna explained to reporters.

"It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Check out the showstopping performance below and scroll down for more.

In the aftermath of the performance that lit up social media, it was revealed that Rihanna was pregnant with her second child to A$AP Rocky.

What are your thoughts on the performance?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.