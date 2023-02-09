Spartacus Revival From Steven S. DeKnight in the Works at Starz

Starz is working on bringing back another iconic franchise.

The premium cabler announced today that it is developing a series that will expand on its groundbreaking show Spartacus.

The original series was a huge hit and aired for four seasons on the platform.

The show will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series' iconic characters.

Spartacus creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil, Pacific Rim: Uprising) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

"In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome," Starz teases of the project.

"It has been over a decade since 'Spartacus' delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ.

"'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter."

"It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate," said Steven S. DeKnight.

"Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story."

Spartacus: Blood and Sand debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by a prequel series chapter Spartacus: Gods of the Arena in 2011 and two additional series Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.

Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo, will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.

Starz is big on franchises, with several shows set in the Power universe and the return of Party Down set for next month.

What are your thoughts on the decision to bring Spartacus back?

Do you think it's the right time?

Hit the comments.

