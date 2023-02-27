Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Finds Nate Alone After His Stunning Betrayal

After the shocking conclusion of Ted Lasso Season 2, we'll get some answers about where everyone is at on Ted Lasso Season 3.

Apple TV+ on Monday dropped the official trailer, and it looks emotional.

Nate's decision to defect from AFC Richmond for West Ham United was one of the biggest surprises in TV history.

He was manipulated into thinking he'd have a better career with a different team.

If the trailer is any indication, he's made a terrible mistake.

He's alone, and it looks like the people he used to call friends have cut him off.

The series will undoubtedly set up a redemption arc for him at some point, but the big question will be how easily his former allies will forgive him.

Ted and every member of AFC Richmond are in good spirits following the bombshell, but we're just waiting for the other shoe to drop.

AFC Richmond has been a laughing stock one too many times, and it's time for Ted and his team to adapt and win some games.

The trailer also teases Roy and Keeley in a much better place, which the fans should welcome.

Roy has developed a lot throughout his time on the series, and the footage also finds him handing out compliments instead of screaming expletives. Who would have thought?

"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," the logline reads.

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," Apple teases.

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.