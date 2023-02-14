The Last of Us Episode 6 Trailer: Will Sibling Rivalry Derail Joel and Tommy's Reunion?

Just when you thought all hope was lost for Joel (Pedro Pascal) to reunite with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), HBO has confirmed they will reunite, and it's happening soon.

The official trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 6 is here, and it shows an intense reunion.

Joel is it a settlement -- probably Maria's (Rutina Wesley) -- when he looks at his brother and shouts his name.

We then witness a discussion that could highlight some deeply-rooted issues in their relationship.

"Tommy, those things that you judge me for, I did those things to keep us alive," Joel says, but his brother isn't as forgetful.

Tommy replies, "We did those things."

"And there weren't "things". We murdered people."

Throughout The Last of Us Season 1, Joel told Ellie he would pass her over to Tommy, who would be able to get her to the Fireflies.

What was supposed to be a simple mission imploded on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2 when Tess died after the last remaining Fireflies she and Joel knew were killed.

It changed the trajectory of Joel and Ellie's mission, and while the two have bonded, Joel still seems adamant about dropping the teenager with the Fireflies.

Then there's Maria, who immediately strikes a bond with Ellie, but she also has a warning for the youngster.

"The only people who can betray us, are the ones we trust," Maria says in the trailer.

It's unclear whether that's a warning for Ellie not to put all of her trust in Joel.

Maria probably knows a lot about Joel from his brother, so there's a good chance she already had an impression of Joel based on what she learned.

Reaching this part of the story means we're inching closer to the end of the season.

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 6 is titled "Kin" and should set up the endgame of the season very well.

Have a look at the clip below and return to TV Fanatic for a full review after the episode drops on HBO and HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.