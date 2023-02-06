The Last of Us Reaches New Series Highs Despite Strong Competition From The Grammys

HBO's The Last of Us is now slowing down.

The premium cabler's hit TV adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series reached new series highs Sunday.

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 had 7.5 million viewers, rising 17% from the 6.4 million that watched The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3.

The latest episode was 60% above The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1's performance on HBO and HBO Max in January.

It's an impressive feat to soar this much in such a short period of time, but it's a testament to the excitement for the series.

The series held up well opposite stiff competition from the Grammys.

The awards show drew 12.4 million total viewers on CBS, rising 30% year-to-year.

HBO revealed Sunday night that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 will get an earlier premiere on HBO Max.

The episode will be available beginning Friday, February 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

HBO picked up a second season of The Last of Us last month.

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of 'The Last of Us,'" said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

"After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two."

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey," said executive producer Neil Druckmann.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

"I'm so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey," said executive producer Craig Mazin.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.