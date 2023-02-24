The Santa Clauses Season 2 Adds Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet as "Mad Santa"

The Santa Clauses Season 2 will introduce a new enemy for Scott Calvin (Tim Allen).

According to Deadline, Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet is joining the cast of the Disney+ sequel.

He will play the role of Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa, who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott and reclaim the North Pole.

The second season is currently in production and picks up with the Calvin family returning to the North Pole after Calvin's retirement plans were thwarted when he could not to find a successor.

"Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

Also joining the cast this season is Marta Kessler as Magnus' sidekick Olga.

Returning series regulars include Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol, Elizabeth Dick as Sandra, Austin Kane as Cal, and Devin Bright as Noel.

Matilda Lawler, who plays Santa's chief of staff Betty, will return as a recurring guest star.

Additional cast members returning include Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as Christmas witch La Befana.

The series launched in November 2022 as a planned limited series, but its performance urged Disney+ to pick up a second season.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement in December.

"Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Stonestreet is, of course, best known for his work on Modern Family, and we're sure this will be another stellar role for the beloved actor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.