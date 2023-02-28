The Tourist: Jamie Dornan Returns for Season 2

The second season of The Tourist is moving forward, and the cast is beginning to take shape.

Jamie Dornan, who headlined the series' first season, has closed a deal to return.

According to Deadline, production will commence in Dublin, Ireland, in April.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with ‘The Tourist,’” said Dornan in a statement.

“Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses…”

Dornan starred in the first season as a British man who found himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

"An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive -- except he has no idea who he is," the logline teased.

"With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

Danielle Macdonald will also be back for the sophomore season.

"I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew," the star said.

"Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers, and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

The Tourist was written and created by Jack and Harry Williams.

“’The Tourist’ was unlike anything we’d written before, and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one,” said the pair of the second season.

“It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved and seeing where we could take them next whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.