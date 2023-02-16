The Young and the Restless Announces Fan Favorite Returns to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

The Young and the Restless is looking to the past as it celebrates 50 years on the air.

The CBS daytime soap opera revealed Thursday that it would welcome back an all-star line-up of beloved Y&R cast members returning to celebrate the daytime drama's 50th anniversary.

Episodes starring the returning alums will begin airing in mid-March, so we don't have long to wait, TV Fanatics!

First up, we have Michael Damian returning as the iconic Danny Romalotti.

The actor debuted as Genoa City's resident rock star in 1980, leaving the show in 1998.

He reprised his role between 2002-2004, 2008, and 2012-2013.

Viewers were most recently treated to a visit from Danny Romalotti in December 2022.

Patty Weaver returns as a restaurateur and Romalotti sibling, Gina Roma.

Previous to her three-decade run on The Young and the Restless, Patty appeared as the popular Trish Clayton on "Days of our Lives" from 1976-1982.

Tricia Cast returns as the reformed bad girl Nina Webster.

She first appeared on Y&R in 1986, left the show full-time in 2001, and was last seen during a 2021 guest appearance.

In 1994, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Barbara Crampton brings the colorful celebrity journalist Leanna Love back to Genoa City.

She made her Y&R debut in 1987 and had several successful tenures on the show, most recently in 2007.

Veronica Redd reprises her role as the surrogate mother to the Abbott family, Mamie Johnson.

Veronica played the role from 1990 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2004.

"CBS' longest-running scripted series, The Young and The Restless, celebrates five decades of romance and rivalry all season long, building off classic storylines with the return appearances of fan favorites and more intrigue and family drama for the iconic characters from daytime's #1 drama," reads press release from CBS.

"Leading up to the series' broadcast anniversary on March 26, 2023, fans can expect big moments and a fun look back at Y&R's rich history."

The Young and The Restless is broadcast on weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Josh Griffith is the show's executive producer and head writer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.