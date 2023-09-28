Fanatic Feed: Hayley Erin Returns to Y&R With a Catch, RHOP Trailer, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Big Mouth Season 7, premiering October 20, 2023.

The penultimate season of the Emmy Award-winning Big Mouth follows the now-teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school.

Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele are set as series regulars.

The guest cast includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong'o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zach Galifianakis.

The guest cast also includes Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly.

Meanwhile, Roku has renewed Morimoto's Sushi Master, the first-ever competition series focused on the art of sushi-making, for a second season on The Roku Channel.

The series is produced by AMPLE Entertainment and features world-renowned culinary icon Chef Masaharu Morimoto as head judge and executive producer.

Morimoto's Sushi Master puts chefs to the test as they compete in challenges that not only honor the skill, ingredients, delicacy, and talent needed to perfect the art of sushi-making, but also break the rules along the way.

Debuting on The Roku Channel in June 2023, season one of the series was the #1 on-demand title on the service during its opening week.

"We're proud to continue partnering with our amazing collaborators at AMPLE Entertainment and the icon himself, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, to serve up another season of this first-of-its-kind competition series for audiences to savor," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media.

"'Morimoto's Sushi Master' gives viewers an addictive competition that honors a rich food culture while encouraging culinary innovation worthy of being crowned Sushi Master."

Ari Mark, executive producer and co-founder of AMPLE Entertainment, said: "We are grateful that audiences have responded so positively to the show, and we can't wait to bring Chef Morimoto's expertise and fun to fans for another season!"

"I am honored and excited to be a part of 'Morimoto's Sushi Master' for another season," said Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

"The show not only celebrates the artistry of sushi, but also creativity and innovation. I look forward to seeing what the talented chefs bring to the sushi table this time around."

Over in the world of The Young and the Restless, Hayley Erin has booked a return, but she won't be playing Abby this time.

The actress revealed in an interview with TV Insider that her return to the show came out of the blue.

"I'd been living in Ireland and was in the middle of taking a yoga course, and I got an email from my manager saying there was a role on Y&R," the PLL: The Perfectionists alum told the outlet.

"Would I be interested? I asked, 'Would they be interested in me?!' I tested for the role, and here I am."

Erin's initial appearance on the show was from 2008-10.

We can't wait to see what she brings to this new character.

Over in the world of reality TV, The Real Housewives of Potomac has a return date and trailer.

RHOP Season 8 premieres November 5 and features one new cast member.

Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are all returning.

They'll be joined by new Housewife Nneka Ihim.

