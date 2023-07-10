Andrea Evans, One Life to Live & The Young and the Restless Star, Dead at 66

We have some sad TV news to report this afternoon as it has been revealed that one of daytime TV's most familiar faces has passed away.

According to Deadline, Andrea Evans has died.

She was 66.

Evans broke through playing Tina Lord on ABC's One Life to Live.

Her initial three-year stint wrapped in 1981, but the actress returned several times, with her final appearance being in 2011, two years before the series wrapped its run.

Evans moved on to The Young and the Restless, where she played Patty Williams from 1983-84.

Another soap role Evans made her own was Tawny Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful, which she played off and on from 1999-2001.

A TV Fanatic favorite was Passions, and the beloved actress thrilled audiences with her portrayal of Rebecca Hotchkiss from 2000-2008.

That show was bursting at the seams with drama, and Rebecca was front and center.

As if that wasn't enough daytime TV, Evans returned to The Young and the Restless in 2010, but she wasn't playing Patty.

For that special appearance, she reprised the role of Tawny from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Asked what her favorite role was by Soap Opera Digest in 2007, it seems Evans never left Tina behind.

"That's an easy one: Tina on One Life to Live," she said to the magazine, adding:

"In every actor's life, you hope for a role that becomes bigger than yourself and for me; Tina was that role."

In 2008, Evans revealed that she had taken a leave of absence from the public eye due to being the victim of a stalker.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, and daughter, Kylie.

May Andrea Evans rest in peace.

