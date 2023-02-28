Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti Stage Magnum P.I. Reunion on Blue Bloods

at .

This is some casting scoop we can get behind.

Tom Selleck and his Magnum P.I. co-star Larry Manetti will work together again during an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods on CBS.

Selleck's Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg shared a photo on Instagram this week, revealing that Manetti is joining the series as a guest star.

Larry Manetti Reunites with Tom Selleck for Blue Bloods

"It's a mini Magnum PI reunion on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti and Tom Selleck — together again," the actor captioned the above photo. 

"Wishing the late greats Roger E. Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too."

Larry Manetti and Tom Selleck accept the Hero Award for "Magnum P.I." onstage at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards

The popular photo also featured Bridget Moynahan, Andrew Terraciano, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray.

Manetti starred on Magnum P.I. opposite Selleck from 1980 to 1989.

Entertainment Tonight shared details of the highly-anticipated episode.

"A retired cop holds a young man at gunpoint who sold his grandson fentanyl laced pills," the outlet teased this week.

Actor Tom Selleck poses with his "Magnum P.I." television show co-star, Larry Manett

Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of interest in the installment.

Magnum P.I. was a massive hit during its original run, and there's an element of excitement seeing Selleck and Manetti working together again.

The news couldn't have come at a better time for Blue Bloods.

The veteran CBS drama missed an early renewal for Blue Bloods Season 14 earlier this month.

Frank Butts Heads With Witten - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14

Despite remaining a Top 5 series, the series' budget could prevent it from landing a renewal.

It's not news that aging shows come at a higher price tag. Cast salaries increase.

Deadline recently teased that CBS wants to renew the series, but it will come down to whether a deal can be reached.

It's hard to imagine the series not being renewed, especially when you consider that CBS has already canceled NCIS: LA after 14 seasons.

Frank Protects Joe's Memory - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9

The network canceled the NCIS spinoff earlier this year to give the creatives time to carve out an appropriate conclusion.

If Blue Bloods does get canceled, there would be no closure.

We are fast approaching the season finale.

What are your thoughts on this big reunion?

Working with His Grandson - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes of Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Blue Bloods Quotes

Jamie: Our vows.
Eddie: Yeah, I don’t want them to just mean something on our wedding day. I want them to mean something today and tomorrow and every day after that.
Jamie: I will always have your back. If you fall behind I will wait up.
Eddie: I will earn your respect and pay you respect every day we have.
Jamie: I’ll be your scout, your night watchman, your cavalry.
Eddie: Your medic, your chaplain in our army of two.
Jamie: No retreat, no surrender. You can count on me.
Eddie: You can count on me.

  • Permalink: Our vows.
  • Added:

Are you seeing another ADA behind my back?

Erin

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods Photos

Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
All Smiles - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14
Witten Returns - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14
Sid Takes the Cop's Side - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14
Garrett Worries About Optics - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14
Abigail's Perspective - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14

Blue Bloods Videos

Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
What You See Promo
What You See Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti Stage Magnum P.I. Reunion on Blue Bloods