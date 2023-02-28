Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti Stage Magnum P.I. Reunion on Blue Bloods

This is some casting scoop we can get behind.

Tom Selleck and his Magnum P.I. co-star Larry Manetti will work together again during an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods on CBS.

Selleck's Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg shared a photo on Instagram this week, revealing that Manetti is joining the series as a guest star.

"It's a mini Magnum PI reunion on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti and Tom Selleck — together again," the actor captioned the above photo.

"Wishing the late greats Roger E. Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too."

The popular photo also featured Bridget Moynahan, Andrew Terraciano, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray.

Manetti starred on Magnum P.I. opposite Selleck from 1980 to 1989.

Entertainment Tonight shared details of the highly-anticipated episode.

"A retired cop holds a young man at gunpoint who sold his grandson fentanyl laced pills," the outlet teased this week.

Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of interest in the installment.

Magnum P.I. was a massive hit during its original run, and there's an element of excitement seeing Selleck and Manetti working together again.

The news couldn't have come at a better time for Blue Bloods.

The veteran CBS drama missed an early renewal for Blue Bloods Season 14 earlier this month.

Despite remaining a Top 5 series, the series' budget could prevent it from landing a renewal.

It's not news that aging shows come at a higher price tag. Cast salaries increase.

Deadline recently teased that CBS wants to renew the series, but it will come down to whether a deal can be reached.

It's hard to imagine the series not being renewed, especially when you consider that CBS has already canceled NCIS: LA after 14 seasons.

The network canceled the NCIS spinoff earlier this year to give the creatives time to carve out an appropriate conclusion.

If Blue Bloods does get canceled, there would be no closure.

We are fast approaching the season finale.

What are your thoughts on this big reunion?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes of Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.