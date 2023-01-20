NCIS: Los Angeles Ending After 14 Seasons at CBS

It's game over for NCIS: Los Angeles.

CBS announced Friday evening that its longest-running NCIS spinoff is ending after 14 seasons.

What's more, the series finale has already been set.

The hit drama will go out for good on Sunday, May 14, at 10/9c.

By the end of its run, NCIS: LA will hit 322 episodes -- an astonishing number for any show, never mind a spinoff.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said the following:

"I want to thank both the Network and Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode."

"Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year," Gemmill continued.

"My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm."

"And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you."

"We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating with a week of DVR viewing factored in.

Like most shows, the series is down this season.

The recent NCISverse crossover reached 10 million viewers, so there were hopes that all three shows would join forces again.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, Gerald McRaney, and LL Cool J.

